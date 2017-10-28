Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tantrums Delay The Shoot Of Kedarnath?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reportedly, the actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been throwing tantrums which has delayed the second schedule of shooting for the film Kedarnath!

The TV actor turned Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be seen in the film Kedarnath. He will be romancing Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in the film, who is making her acting Bollywood debut with this film.

The cast and crew recently finished the first leg of shoot in Uttarakhand. And they have to start the second schedule. But if the reports are to be believed, then the shoot has been continuously delayed and the reason is the main lead’s tantrums. Yes, you read that right.

A source has been quoted in DNA saying, “Director Abhishek Kapoor has planned the entire second leg of the shoot and everything is ready. But Sushant is again dilly dallying with dates and that has left the makers fuming.”

Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds of media that Sara were also throwing tantrums on the sets of the film. But the director Abhishek Kapoor had rubbished all such reports saying, “These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 per cent to the film.”

Let us see if Sushant or anybody from the team decides to speak on thematter!

Talking about the work front of the actor, apart from Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput is also going to be seen in the film Chanda Mama Door Ke. Also, the teaser poster for his next year release Drive has been unveiled by Karan Johar. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is slated to release on March 2, in the next year.

