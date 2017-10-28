Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Reacts On The Actress’s Breakdown Inside The House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has reacted on the actress’ breakdown inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 has been entertaining the audience really well. With Priyank Sharma back in the house, the show has taken a new turn. Lately, the strongest contestant of the Hina Khan has been making headlines. The popular TV actress has become a target of other few contestants of the house. Although Hina has been facing them well, but the actress recently had a breakdown inside the house.

Rocky Jaiswal, the actress’ boyfriend has always been supporting her. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he reacted on his girlfriend’s situation.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He said, “Hina is one of the only few reasons I would want to watch the show even if I didn’t know her. She is showing a lot of strength not only because she is handling bullsh*t from some filthy people but also because she could have opted for a way easier choice and stayed quiet on the show. Some days are bad and some are good and what I like about her is that she is taking each day as it comes and indulging in house activities without any planning, plotting or bias.”

He also added on further saying, “No one wants to see their loved ones in trouble or crying, so obviously we all were disturbed and worried for her but we also have a lot of faith in her. We understand that being attacked, cornered and bullied is not easy to go through especially when you have a lot to lose and are expected to fight back but still maintain your dignity.”

Hina Khan has also gained support from other contestants of previous seasons of Bigg Boss like Sambhavna Seth and Lopamudra Raut!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Hina Khan Makes Shocking Comment On South Indian Actresses, Hansika Motwani Lashes Out!