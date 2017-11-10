Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Reveals Her First Love And It Is Not Prabhas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bhaahubali actress, Anushka Shetty reveals her first love and we are sad that it is not Prabhas.

While fans are busy speculating ‘good friends’ Anushka Shetty and Prabhas’ relationship status, Anushka revealed her first love and left us all dumbfounded!

Anushka who has starred in 1999’s Sarfarosh’s official Telegu remake— Astram, revealed her first love in a recent interview. In an interview with an entertainment portal Telegu Stuff when asked by a fan which cricketer did she admire the most, she outrightly said— Rahul Dravid.

She said, “Rahul Dravid is my favorite cricketer. Ever since I was growing up, I have a crush on him. At one stage, I fell in love with him,”

While this news to many, including us it is not the first time an actress has fallen for a cricketer.

Recently in the news, Bollywood actress/producer Anushka Sharma is a relationship with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Chak De! India fame actress Sagarika Ghatge will soon tie the knot to Zaheer Khan.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was married to the former captain of the Indian Cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra got married in 2015 after a long courtship and have a daughter, Hinaya. Vivian Richards and actress Neena Gupta were together for a while and now have a successful designer daughter, Masaba.

Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone was rumored to be involved with Indian cricketers M.S Dhoni and then later with Yuvraj Singh. Mohammad Azharuddin married Sangeeta Bijalani in 1996 but got separated in 2010.

While Anushka and Prabahs have both maintained a very cordial friendship. We can’t help but think that the rumors are true. Reportedly, Tollywood actress had special plans for Prabhas’ birthday and even gifted him a designer watch on the occasion. As for now, Anushka Shetty is busy with her upcoming movie— Bhaagamathie.

