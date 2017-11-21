Bharti Singh-Haarsh Lambachiyaa’s Pre-Wedding Video Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

82 SHARES Share Tweet

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambachiyaa’s pre-wedding video has us bursting with cuteness overload!

Bharti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her writer fiancé Haarsh Lambachiyaa on December 3rd in Goa. The wedding will be a three-day affair in Goa where close friends and family will be in attendance. Wedding preparations are in full swing we assume with barely weeks left for the big day. In the midst of the wedding madness, Bharti and Haarsh have released their pre-wedding video!

Gone are the days where pre-wedding videos had old Bollywood songs playing in the background coupled with weird zooming effects and the couple looking awkwardly at each other.

Move aside old school videos as now couples are investing in getting videos made that both creative and pleasing to watch. The videos now showcase the chemistry between the couple, the basic essence of their romance.

This is exactly what Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambachiyaa have done for their pre-wedding video. In the video, we see Bharti in front of the mirror in a traditional Christian dress contemplating her hairdo and when Harsh enters the frame, he opens her hair up while the lyrics in the background suggest that she is beautiful as she is.

In the next shot we the couple crushing grapes in a lush Sula vineyard. We also see Haarsh strumming a guitar while his better half looks lovingly at Haarsh. Although the most adorable part of the video was when Haarsh goes down on his one knee in front of Bharti presenting her with her gulab jamun! Bharti looks glumly at the gulab jamun. She decides to walk away and then just to spite Haarsh she gobbles down the sweet treat only to realize that the ring was hidden in the gulab jamun.

Directed by Happie Mongia and Dev Raj Singh the video captures the goofy, romantic and loving side of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambavhiyaa’s relationship.

Similarly, their wedding cards also portray their quirky relationships. The card features a pop-up picture of Bharti carrying Haarsh over her shoulder!

Wedding cards are here 😍 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @puneetguptaofficial @puneet_gupta_invitations #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:13am PST

The video features the song ‘Tum Khoobsurat Ho’ crooned by Ash King and Gaurav Dagaonkar. The video was uploaded on On Board Live’s YouTube channel and they will be filming Bharti’s wedding in a six-episode web-series.

Here have a look at the romantic pre-wedding video: