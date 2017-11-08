Swara Bhaskar Shares Her Harrowing Experience Of Se*ual Harassment By A Film Director!

88 SHARES Share Tweet

The recent se*ual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein left everyone in shock across the globe. In just a few days, a lot of Hollywood celebrities including Kevin Spacey came out in open to talk about their own harrowing experiences in the industry. On our side, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is the recent one to share such horrifying experience.

Swara Bhaskar, who has geared up for Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, has chosen to speak up about how she was harassed by a drunk filmmaker on a film’s set. In an interview with a tabloid, Swara shared about the incident that will leave you shocked.

On being asked if Swara had ever personally come across a se*ual harassment case in Bollywood, Swara told Mumbai Mirror, ”Of course. I’ve been propositioned by men who were in a position to cast me. I lost a few roles because I didn’t give in. It made me vulnerable, nervous. Some people even stopped responding to my messages because they knew I would not give in. Being an articulate, educated girl they sensed that I would not take things lying down.”

Sharing how Swara herself was once a victim of se*ual harassment at the hands of a film’s director, she narrated, “There have been catcalls during shoots and eve-teasing on one of my sets. I’ve been groped by a mob during promotions and during a 56-day outdoor at a remote location, when I was still fairly new, the director harassed me with texts and dinner invites. He stalked me during the day and called me through the night. I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and s*x and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary! I was young and alone. I would switch off the lights after pack-up and remove my make up in the dark so he would think I was asleep and stop calling me.”

Revealing on how she dealt with the situation, she says, “He acted hurt and said I had misunderstood him. He stayed away for two weeks, then he was back to his tricks. I finally confided in the executive producer and made sure that I was escorted everywhere.”

Swara’s last words on dealing with harassment “Lose the part but don’t get on the couch.”

