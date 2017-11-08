Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Openly Threatens Priyank Sharma In The House!

185 SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready for another controversial fight of Bigg Boss 11 season between Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma

This week of Bigg Boss 11 is bringing out the worst in everyone. From Akash Dadlani to Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and others got into a heated argument, as seen in the recent episode. Their ugly fight only proved that things are not going to settle so easily in this controversial house. Why do we say so? Get ready for another controversial fight of Bigg Boss 11 season between Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma.

In the upcoming episode, you will see how a few exchange of words turn into a massive war of words between Arshi and Priyank. We exclusively reveal, things reach to an extent, where Arshi openly threatens Priyank. The controversial queen says Priyank that she knows that he resides in Malad, Mumbai and that once she is out of the house, she will show him what she can do. She goes on to say that the area he lives is mine and that he won’t be spared.

Amid all these, Mehjabi also gets involved in their fight. She asks Arshi to firstly wear appropriate clothes before pointing out fingers at others. Catch all these drama in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 11!

What do you think about Arshi Khan’s open threat to Priyank? Tell us in the comments below.

