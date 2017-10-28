Tiger Shroff Hiding His Look With The Beanie?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tiger Shroff now has a closet full of beanies to keep his Baaghi 2’s look under wrap.

Tiger Shroff will be playing 2 different characters in this movie, and for one of his character, Tiger had to change his hair-style.

Ever since he has started shooting for Baaghi 2, he is always spotted wearing a beanie. Tiger, as well as the makers of the movie, are trying to keep both the looks under wrap

This is the first time Tiger will be seen in such an avatar. He has undergone a complete physical transformation for the role.

Tiger Shroff shares, “A beanie is something I can’t leave the house without for now, so yes a collection is required.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A few months back the first poster of Baaghi 2 was released in which the actor was seen with his back to the camera and a gun in his hand.

But since Tiger has been instructed to keep his new look a secret, the actor has taken to wearing a beanie when out in public to cover his new hairstyle.

Tiger is one of those young actors of Bollywood who is known to be exceptional and hard-working for his craft, and his dedication for the film is always put to appreciation! He leaves no stones unturned for his character.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.

Watch Video: Suzanne Khan And Malaika Arora Party Hard At Gauri Khan’s Halloween Bash