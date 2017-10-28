Spokesperson Denies Neeraj Pandey’s Participation In Poetry Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The team at Friday Filmworks was surprised to have learned of an invite for an Art culture and literature celebration festival doing the rounds, stating Neeraj Pandey’s attendance at the event.

The invite and supporting creatives of the event mentioned Neeraj Pandey’s presence as a panelist at the event held in New Delhi. The event is promoted to take place on October 29th in the capital city.

However, spokesperson of Friday Filmworks denies the news and states, “Neeraj Pandey has not been approached nor has confirmed any participation in any event. We just hope they haven’t approached someone else by mistake”.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is known for his experience in filmmaking and spearheading Bollywood blockbusters like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S Dhoni: The Untold story to name a few.

The ace producer-director is currently filming for his upcoming project, a film based on real-life events, Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

