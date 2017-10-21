Tu Chale Toh Escapades The Qarib Qarib Singlle Love Story Of Yogi And Jaya!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‪The second song of Qarib Qarib Singlle, named Tu Chale Toh is out and it takes us on an exciting journey with Yogi and Jaya. ‬

‘Tu Chale Toh’ is a Diwali treat to all Irrfan Khan fans as the film Qarib Qarib Singlle brings to celluloid Irrfan in a never seen before lover boy avatar.

The song hits the right chord as it displays the journey of a quirky couple’s romantic travelogue‪ as they cruise across various parts of the country. ‬

‪The song showcases the fun and romantic sides of Yogi and Jaya as the music composer Rochak Kohli spices the song up with the exquisite voice of Papon. ‬

Irrfan has been riding high on the success of back to back hits. He has become synonymous to good content cinema, and now after delivering the huge hit Hindi Medium, Irrfan is all set to deliver another out of the box content movie with Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The film promises not to be the conventional love story as it unfolds to a fun ride and adventure with an unusual fresh pairing of Irrfan Khan with Parvathy, who is making a Bollywood debut with this film after a strong decade long career in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films. The movie is directed by Tanuja Chandra and the trailer and the two recently released songs definitely promises an intriguing concept and a quirky storyline.

Qarib Qarib Singlle traces the love story of a middle aged couple via a dating app. The contemporary love story is a desi adventure combined with a millennial twist.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

