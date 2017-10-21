Police Complaint Filed Against Kamal Hassan For This Reason!

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan has fallen into trouble again for commenting about Nilavembu Kudineer.

A complaint has been filed against Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan with the Chennai police for his alleged “false” comment about Nilavembu Kudineer, a herbal mixture to cure dengue.

Nilavembu Kudineer, also called Nilavembu Kashayam, is Siddha Medicine, which is usually suggested for prevention and management of all types of viral infections/fevers. It also plays a protective role in dengue fever and chikungunya.

However, Kamal Hassan recently took to Twitter and asked his fans not to distribute the Siddha medicine until a proper research is conducted. This tweet created a trouble for the superstar.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“It’s not that the research should be done by allopathics. The traditionalists should also have done it. It is traditional for medicines to have side effects,” he posted on Twitter.

Disagreeing with Hassan comment, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar backed the use of the neem drink to fight against dengue. “Nilavembu is a proven medicine, it was tested at King Institute (a State-run institution in Chennai) and it increases the platelet, it increases immunity, this has been proven,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is currently hitting headlines for one more reason after he defended his Kollywood colleague, Vijay, after the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief asked for cuts to be made to his new film, ‘Mersal’.

Tamilisai Soundarrajan, the BJP’s state president, said that some scenes in Mersal showed GST (Goods and Services Tax) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India scheme in a bad light.

Here’s what Kamal Hassan had to say about that.

Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 20, 2017

Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt’s AWKWARD Kissing Moment With Sussanne Khan At His Diwali Bash