Tu Chale Toh From Qarib Qarib Singlle Will Be Out Tomorrow

There’s a special Diwali treat for all the Irrfan Khan fans across! The second song titled ‘Tu Chale Toh’ from National Award winning Irrfan Khan’s next release Qarib Qarib Singlle will be out tomorrow.

The new song from the film will be released on the auspicious day of Diwali, unveiling a new side to Yogi and Jaya’s journey.

Irrfan Khan is playing the character of Yogi, a young and a carefree guy along with the Malayalam sensation Parvathy. The actress will mark her debut in Bollywood with this film.

In the generation of online dating, the film is about two people in their 30’s who discover love and life on a three-city tour which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual story line promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a middle-age romance.

The track titled ‘Tu Chale Toh’ is a soulful number and is being sung by the famous singer Papon in his exquisite voice. With music by Rochak Kohli the heart touching song is written by Hussain Haidry.

The first song ‘Khatam Kahani’ by Nooran Sisters had caught alot of attension.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.