Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Big TWIST In This Week’s Eviction!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This week of Bigg Boss 11was totally maddening and full of fights, arguments after Akash Dadlani lost his temper on getting nominated for this week’s eviction. Throughout this week, we saw contestants switching sides and making new friends. Finally, things are changing inside BB11 house. Foes Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s patch-up and sweet conversation had left everyone surprised.

Amid all these chaos and Diwali celebrations, housemates might have truly forgotten that the eviction is nearing. Yes, weekend is nearing, which means one of the housemates will leave the house again. However, there is a big twist in this week’s eviction.

After surprise eviction and Lucinda’s exit, the nomination process for the third week’s eviction had left five more people nominated. For this week’s eviction, 5 contestants- Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Sapna Choudhry are nominated.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, in a SHOCKING eviction twist, the fate of the one housemate with the LOWEST number of votes will be decided TONIGHT itself. Yes, one contestant will leave the house today but the same would be telecast only tomorrow for the viewers. Now, it remains to see how the makers of the show plan to evict one of the nominated contestant. Would it be a big shock for housemates?

Last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sshivani Durga was evicted from the house. Who do you think will be out of the house in the third week? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.