Twinkle Khanna Finds Humour In Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua Controversy With These Two Jokes!

Twinkle Khanna has already made her statement on Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua Controversy!

While things have gone bad between the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the comedienne Mallika Dua, the actor’s wife Twinkle Khanna is still able to find humour in the situation. Mrs Funnybones has already made her statement after the comedienne’s father Vinod Dua lashed out at the actor on Facebook.

Twinkle had written on Twitter, “A pun on the words and actions related to ringing the bell. It’s a colloquial phrase that both men and women use — for instance, ‘I am going to bajao him/her’ or ‘I got bajaoed’, all without sexist connotations.”

She addedon further saying, “I have always stood up for the freedom within comedy including defending AIB’s infamous roasts on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today, so kindly stop tagging me in this debate.”

And now she has come up with two jokes: ‘What is Akshay Kumar’s favourite Gadi? Bell gadi’ and ‘Why did Akshay Kumar go to the mosques? He wanted to hear some duas.’

Posting these jokes in the form of an image, she captions it as, “I couldn’t resist these two and after this I am done 🙂 #LameJokes.”

I couldn’t resist these two and after this I am done 🙂 #LameJokes pic.twitter.com/3mMckTtmDu — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 29, 2017

The controversy had started when on the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Akshay Kumar had told Mallika Dua, “Aap ghanti bajao, mai aapko bajata hoon.”

Earlier, even Mallika had put out her opinion saying, “This is not about Akshay Kumar, instead it is about every big star, who cannot differentiate between charm and harm. This is about every big celebrity who thinks his colleague enjoys being grabbed by the waist and twirled without her consent. This is about workplace etiquette for everybody, men and women included, and about understanding the idea of professional communication so we don’t make someone uncomfortable in their place of work, unintentionally or otherwise.”

