Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani Provokes Priyank Sharma Again- Watch Video!

It’s Priyank Sharma Vs Akash Dadlani once again in Bigg Boss 11 house. Watch the sneak peek video below.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani have been at odds since the first week of the show. Akash’s frequent questions about Vikas’ personal life had left them irritated. Things had turn worst after Priyank Sharma in support of Vikas Gupta slapped Akash Dadlani. He was thrown out of the house for the same and now has made re-entry on the show as a wild card contestant.

Well, the war between Priyank and Akash is not ending so soon. The two will get into another heated fight but this time, in the funniest way. In tonight’s episode, you will see how Akash Dadlani suddenly starts shouting at the top of his voice to irk Priyank Sharma. He tries to provoke him by hinting about his cry after Salman Khan slammed him over bringing Arshi Khan’s personal problems on the show.

Priyanka, Benafsha, Vikas and other contestants also start shouting against Akash Dadlani. The scene looks quite funny and more like a fish market. Them irritating each other might end up irritating you as well.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

It’s Akash vs Priyank once again! What happens next? Find out tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wW0dDz0B3a — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2017

