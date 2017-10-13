Unsatisfied By Kangana Ranaut’s Response, Aditya Pancholi To Slam A Defamation Case Against Her

67 SHARES Share Tweet

Kangana Ranaut had earlier claimed that Aditya Pancholi had kept her under house arrest for a very long time!

Things do not seem to be going well for the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. On one side, people from the industry have started supporting Hrithik Roshan. And on the other hand, her claims have forced Aditya Pancholi to file a defamation case against her.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Pancholi said, “I am not angry, but I am definitely hurt by Kangana’s act.”

He also confirmed the news of filing a case saying, ”The legal team sent Kangana and her sister Rangoli notices, but their response wasn’t up to the mark. We asked them to apologize unconditionally on the same national platforms where Kangana made those derogatory remarks against me. Eventually, her sister and she dragged even my son, daughter and wife into all this. That’s the reason Zarina and I decided to file a defamation case against her, which is both civil and criminal.”

Aditya also mentioned that his case has got nothing to do with the actress’ issue with Hrithik. ”My case against Kangana has nothing to do with what is happening between Hrithik and her. Hrithik can deal with his own issues, but I’m clear that I will not keep quiet about whatever is bothering me. Cases are fought on merit and evidence. Remarks and statements will not come handy in the court of law, proof will. The onus to prove her merit lies with her. Once the case is up for hearing, we’ll know,” he said.

Pancholi even said that now it is the time to put an end to Kangana’s lies. He doesn’t want to stoop to her level as he said, ”I’m not doing anything undignified. Kangana has no right to talk about my family and me in such a manner. Why should I shut up? If I don’t fight for my family, who will? If someone makes remarks about my family, should I lock myself up in a room and sit tight? Someone has to put an end to her lies, and the only way to do it is through the law. I don’t want to stoop to her level.”

Let’s see if Kangana or her sister Rangoli decide to react on the matter!

