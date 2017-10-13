Virat Kohli Reveals Anushka Sharma’s Nickname On Aamir Khan’s Show And It’s Super Cute!

206 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli came together for a candid conversation on the Secret Superstar chat show, where the latter called Anushka Sharma with a different name.

The Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is coming with the film Secret Superstar, also starring Zaira Wasim. He is currently on a promotional spree for the film. For the same, a chat show on the film’s name was organized. Interestingly, one of the celebs to join Mr Perfectionist on the show was the cricketer Virat Kohli. But what was more interesting was Virat referring to Anushka Sharma, his girlfriend with a different name.

On the show, both the stars will be seen talking about their personal lives and revealing many secrets. Zee TV has already aired a teaser of the episode where both Aamir and Virat can be seen having a candid conversation. While the actor is talking about the time he had grown fat, the cricketer is talking about how he roams without clothes in the changing room.

But what caught our attention was Virat saying ‘Nushkie is very honest’. Well, we wonder if Nushkie is Anushka. And if it is right then it is such a super cute name that the cricketer has given to the actress. Isn’t it?

In the teaser, we also hear Virat saying that he has fallen in love just once. Well, if the teaser is so interesting, then the show, for sure, is going to reveal many more such secrets!

Talking about the chat show, it is to promote the upcoming film Secret Superstar. The film will be releasing on October 19, this year and stars Zaira Wasim in the lead role. Aamir Khan has an extended cameo in the film, who is also producing it.

