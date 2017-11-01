Urvashi Rautela’s Hate Story 4 To Clash With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive

20 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s going to a major battle at the box-office this Holi.

Urvashi Rautela’s much-awaited film Hate Story 4 is going to clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive this coming March.

While fans of these stars are wondering what the box-office clash will mean for both the films, trade analysts feel that Hate Story 4 will do good once again at the box-office.

While Drive features many known names, the success of Hate Story 4 solely depends on Urvashi Rautela as she is playing the protagonist.

Karan Johar is the producer of Drive while Tarun Mansukhani is the director, whereas the fourth installment of Hate Story has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Bhatt.

It will be interesting to see how these two films fare at the box-office.

