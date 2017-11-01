Varun Dhawan Breaks-up With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?

71 SHARES Share Tweet

There have been reports doing the rounds of media that the actor Varun Dhawan has broken up with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has although never accepted it officially in public, but it is clear to everyone that he has been dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The actor refrains from talking about her. But that doesn’t stop him in making public appearances with Natasha.

But lately, there have been rumours doing the rounds of media that he has broken up with her. A source told bollywoodlife.com, “’The two were having a lot of difference of opinion. It has been a while that both Natasha and Varun have been going through a rough patch and their tiffs refused to end.

In fact, this year they didn’t even make it to any Diwali party. Only Varun attended the parties sans Natasha, which hurt her more.”

The source adds further saying, “Natasha has been visibly upset over the past few days. In fact, recently, Natasha also visited a lounge in Juhu and was seen sharing her sob story to a friend. She was heard complaining about Varun and how the actor isn’t giving her time. Obviously, this didn’t go down well with Varun and they both decided to end their relationship. Since Varun has never formalised his relationship, he will not talk about the break up too.”

On the other hand, another source has told Mid Day, “Varun’s family is fond of Natasha. They are keen to see them wed. She has been a regular at his family’s dinner parties, even flying to London with his family to celebrate his birthday.”

The same source says that the pretty lady has been travelling and that is why she has been absent from recent social gatherings. The source concludes saying, “Natasha has been busy travelling. The two are still together.”

Well, we really hope that the two of them are still together!

Talking about the work front of the actor, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Judwaa 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film was a hit at the box-office. He is now working on Shoojit Sircar’s October. The film, as of now, is slated to release on April 13, the next year. It is the same date on which Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 will be releasing.

