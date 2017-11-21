Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Gets Angry On Priyank Sharma For Making Wrong Statements In The House

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11’s recently convicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla opens up about her closeness with Priyank Sharma on the show.

Bigg Boss 11 house is never void of gossip and ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is all too aware of that fact. Benafsha and Priyank’s chemistry was one of the most talked about things in the house. And since Benafsha is out of the house she has been receiving a lot of criticism about her relationship with ‘friend’ Priyank and her boyfriend Varun Sood.

When the starlet had had enough she took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message in her defense.

In the lengthy message, Benafsha addressed everything that was being talked about her both inside and outside the house.

About the relation that Benafsha and Priyank shared, the starlet’s post stated that it was ‘joke’.

”Every conversation with Priyank was in good fun and humour. I would catch hold of him later and we would laugh about it. I did it to tease him and make him awkward and then I would laugh about it and make fun of him! The laughing part was not shown. If I had to fake a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V (Varun Sood) a lot of times through Bigg Boss.”

Here, read Benafsha’s entire message:

“So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn’t understand why.

Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can’t see any of it.

I don’t blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y’all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn’t.

Pri, you’ve always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could’ve done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you.

I’ve been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I’ve got to say it now because not just me but everyone that’s close to me is getting affected.

I’m sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I’d judge me too. BUT there’s a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y’all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought?

EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN.

Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own.

I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird.

For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it.

If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it.

I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t.

This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn’t shown as a joke to y’all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI’ll catch hold of you wherever you are.” (sic)

Despite all the hate that Benafsha is getting, boyfriend Varun Sood has been supportive:

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Previously too while Benafsha was still in the house Varun defended her against the haters outside the house with sweet messages:

@benafshasoonawalla needs our help. Lets all save her..go to the voot app and vote for benafsha! Thankyou family!! #beeforthewin (link in my bio) A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Time to save this cutie again!! (Taking all my hoodies since day 1) #beeforthewin A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

