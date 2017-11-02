Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Siddhivinayak With Daughter Aaradhya On Her Birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went to Siddhivinayak with Aaradhya to seek blessings from Bappa on her birthday!

The Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 44 yesterday. But the actress and her family decided to keep the celebrations minimum as the actress had lost her father earlier in this year. We spotted Aishwarya visiting the famous Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Aaradhya and her mom Vrinda Rai.

A source told a daily, “Abhishek and Aaradhya have ordered Ash’s favourite cake, which will be cut when the Bachchan family gets together in the evening.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking to a publication, the actress’ hubby, Abhishek Bachchan termed her as a “supermom”. He said, “When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If that upset her, she said nothing. ‘’Water off a duck’s back,’’ said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed. Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. The only time was when we were shooting Dhoom 2 (2006), and Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and I dragged her.”

Bachchans have been keeping all their celebrations a low-key affair this year due to the loss of Aishwarya’s father. Earlier, on Big B’s birthday as well, they just had a small family vacation.

Talking about the work front of the actress, she is very soon going to be seen in the film Fanney Khan, in which she will be playing the role of a singer. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta.

Watch Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Blessings On Her Birthday At Siddhivinayak Temple