Comedy King Kapil Sharma All Set To Marry His Longtime Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath might get married early in the next year!

The comedy king Kapil Sharma’s fans were already happy as he is very soon going to be seen on the big screen with the upcoming film Firangi. But to the delight of all his fans, Kapil might give another good news. Lately, there have been reports doing the rounds of media about the comedian to going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Yes, you read that right. The comedy king might get married soon. Earlier this week, on Monday we spotted the couple visiting the popular Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. But they weren’t alone. The director of the film Firangi, Rajiev Dhingra was also with them along with his wife. Both the couple had visited the place to seek blessings for their upcoming film.

A source told a daily, “It was the Firang director Rajiev Dhingra’s wife’s birthday on Monday. Rajiev is Kapil’s childhood friend. So the two couples decided to visit Shirdi together.”

Talking about the marriage, a source has been quoted in a report of DNA saying, “There is a lot of pressure from the two families. Ginni’s parents are keen that the couple make their relationship official. Kapil’s mother insists that he marry Ginni whom she’s become very fond of and is very close to. Ginni had promised to consider marriage only after Kapil cleaned himself out. Now that he’s off alcohol, detoxicated and in a much more relaxed frame of mind Kapil is all set to take the plunge.”

Well, we all look forward to the official announcement from Kapil himself!

Kapil, on the work front, has taken a break from his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. His film Firangi is slated to release on November 24, this year.

