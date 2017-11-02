Box Office Prediction Of Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha And Akshaye Khanna’s Ittefaq

105 SHARES Share Tweet

Ittefaq starring Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles is based on the 1969 Yash Chopra film by the same name.

Around 5 or more films are hitting the theatres in the month of November. From Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu to Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq, November is up for a variety of genres when it comes to Bollywood films.

This month’s first release, Ittefaq starring Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles is based on the 1969 Yash Chopra film by the same name. The trailer of the crime mystery Ittefaq had already left audience curious with its intriguing plot. The story is about two murders, two suspects (Sidharth and Sonakshi), one ‘misunderstood’ woman Maya, the other an acclaimed writer Vikram.

The trailer proved that the film has a potential to keep the audience on the edge of the seat. Since it’s a film being produced under the Dharma Production banner, once would expect a lot of hype. However, that’s not the case with this film. The makers of the film have rather maintained a low profile. Production houses spend crores of money on film’s promotions and organising various events. But Ittefaq’s promotions were exceptional.

Recently, the stars of the film, along with the co-producers Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and the film’s director Abhay Chopra attended a low-key promotion event. No media interaction, no TV reality show visits, no malls visit, was done. The makers with all confidence let the film do along talking instead of all other irrelevant things. The wonderful marketing strategy should definitely work in the favour of the film.

Though the film is not a big ticket release, the production campaign ensures that Rs 4-5 crores should be on cards on its first day at the Box Office. This would be a fair start for the film. Rest, word of mouth will decide how well the film will perform over the weekend at the Box Office.

Ittefaq will be having a threat from Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again, which is running successfully at the Box office even after two weeks.

Ittefaq is an official remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 release with the same title. The thriller drama was then directed by renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra and also starred the yesteryear beauty Bindu, Nanda and Madan Puri.

Watch Trailer Here: