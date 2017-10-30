Watch: Golmaal Again Exclusive Interview: Starcast Celebrate 100 Cr Success With BOC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is currently ruling the Box Office like a boss. The film has received record-breaking success and love has been showered upon the film by fans across the globe. Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, ‘Golmaal Again’ is the fourth instalment of ‘Golmaal’ franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Director Rohit Shetty and the whole cast have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their extraordinary success. Each instalment has turned out to be a bigger success than the one before. While the film is shining brighter each day at the Box Office, the whole cast except Ajay Devgn along with director Rohit Shetty recently celebrated the success of the film with media. The makers held success interviews and it was an amazing time when the star cast of the will had an exclusive interaction with Business of Cinema.com.

The craziness, madness and the laughter which you saw on the big screen is what you will see during our interview with Golmaal Again team. You might not have seen this kind of hysteria and madness in any of the interviews.

Watch the interview below and wait until the end:

Meanwhile, Golmaal Again had a very strong weekend of around Rs 29.75 crore. So far, the horror comedy has done a total business of Rs 165.68 crore nett approx.

The second weekend business of Golmaal Again is much higher than the second week business of all the outright Hindi films released this year.