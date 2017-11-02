Watch Firangi Song Sajna Sohne Jiha: This Punjabi Number Will Tug At Your Heartstrings!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The makers of Firangi have released the second song from the film titled Sajna Sohne Jiha.

The song has been crooned by Jyoti Nooran, composed by Jatinder Shah, with lyrics penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir.

Founded in 2016 as a film production house, K9 Films (K9) is owned by the renowned actor and stand-up comedian of the industry Kapil Sharma. He is currently among the top celebrities of the industry. Under his banner, he has already produced the top rated shows ‘Comedy nights with Kapil’ & ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. At K9, our aim is to capture audiences all over the world and serve them with an experience to cherish. Put your hands together as we are coming up with our first film ‘Firangi’ releasing on 24th November, 2017.

