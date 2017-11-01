Watch: Karan Johar Interrogates Ittefaq Stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha And Akshaye Khanna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The filmmaker Karan Johar has interrogated the star cast of the murder-mystery film Ittefaq, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is not only famous for his films, but also as a host. His talk show Koffee With Karan is responsible for many interesting confessions made by our B-town stars. Recently, KJo had a chat or we should better say interrogated three actors namely, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. And when we are talking about these three, you must have guessed that the conversations must be about the upcoming film Ittefaq.

Well, the makers and the star cast of the film have not been promoting the film in the way other Bollywood commercial films are promoted. But they surely have created quite a buzz amongst the audience with the trailer of the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recently Sidharth, Sonakshi and Akshaye were interrogated by Karan, where they were showered with many questions which they had to answer. Right from why they are not promoting the film on TV reality shows, to how did Sonakshi feel while seducing Sidharth, there were many interesting and spicy confessions made on the show.

Talking about the film, Ittefaq is a murder mystery directed by Abhay Chopra. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has been inspired by the 1969 film of the same name. The original film starred Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Iftekar. In the remake, their respective roles are being played by Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 3, this year.