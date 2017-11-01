Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta And Shilpa Shinde Were In A Physical Relationship, Alleges This Person

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By now you might know Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde can’t stand each other at all. In tonight’s episode, you will witness another ugly fight between the two during the luxury budget task, “Cushion Factory”. Amid all these, here comes another shocking revelation about the two from the outside world. South actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been making revelations about various Bigg Boss 11 inmates including Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma, has not revealed something shocking about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde also.

A report in Tellychakkar.com reads that Gehana Vasisth has revealed to media that both Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were in a secret relationship during her stint in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Gehana claims that Vikas and Shilpa were too close to each other and even shared a physical relationship. However, things never turned serious as Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa. The report also suggests that Shilpa was emotionally attached to Vikas but he was not serious about her.

Gehana Vasisth also claims that the makers of the show were aware of the ‘physical relationship’ between the two and so, they decided to take both Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in the show.

Meanwhile, watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s video here:

The fight between @lostboy54 & Shilpa Shinde is getting intense! Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30pm to find out what happens next! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/jjal8ltecI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017

