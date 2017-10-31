Watch: Mahira Khan Grooves On Ranbir Kapoor’s Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s Kaala Chashma!

82 SHARES Share Tweet

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will yet again leave you speechless with her moves on Katrina Kaif’s Kaala Chashma song.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, has been a talk of the town since a very long time. A few weeks back, Mahira Khan’s pictures with Ranbir Kapoor smoking on the streets of US had spread all over media. Soon rumours started doing rounds about Ranbir and Mahira dating each other. However, both denied being in a relationship.

Mahira Khan, who impressed the audience with her acting skills in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is back again to steal your hearts. Mahira will yet again leave you speechless with her moves on Katrina Kaif’s Kaala Chashma song. Well, the video has grabbed a lot of attention only because Mahira is dancing on Katrina Kaif’s song. What’s the connection? Well, Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend and Mahira Khan is rumoured to be dating Ranbir (after their pictures smoking together went viral.)

Here’s the video of Mahira Khan grooving to Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma song:



Meanwhile, earlier speaking to a leading channel in Pakistan at the launch of the trailer of her upcoming Shoaib Mansoor flick Verna, Mahira about her viral pictures with Ranbir Kapoor had said: “It is my personal life and for a boy and a girl to hang out is considered pretty normal. This one incident has taught me a lot.”

On the professional front, Mahira Khan has been busy promoting her upcoming film Verna, which is scheduled for release on November 17.

