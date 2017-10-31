Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Nominated For BREAKING Rules!

145 SHARES Share Tweet

On Monday, it was nomination day in Bigg Boss 11 house. This time, the contestants were called in the confession room in pairs. Bigg Boss asked each pair to nominate one amongst them. Akash Dadlani-Shilpa Shetty, Puneesh Sharma-Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra-Benafsha, Vikas Gupta- Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi-Sabyasachy, Hiten Tejwani-Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan-Dhinchak Pooja entered the confession one by one in Jodi.

After much discussion among each pair, Bigg Boss announced that Sabyasachi, Sapna, Shilpa, Hiten, Hina Khan, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha and Bandgi are nominated this week for evictions. Bigg Boss then drops a big bomb on Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss reprimands Priyank for flouting the rules despite a warning. Priyank once again discussed some of the things from the outside world. Along with giving a warning, Bigg Boss decides to nominate Priyank as a punishment.

By the end of the episode, Hina Khan is seen sharing to Luv, Sabyasachi, Ban, Priyank that how after a lot of cajoling and pleading, she finally decided to get nominated against Puneesh Sharma. She also mentioned that how Hina made Puneesh apologise to her parents for making rude remarks about her and her parents

Let’s see what’s more in the store for contestants as well as for the viewers in the coming days.

