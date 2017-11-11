Watch Padmavati Song Ek Dil Ek Jaan: Shahid Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Chemistry Is Endearing!

247 SHARES Share Tweet

An Epic ballad ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ from Padmavati, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is finally out.

Presenting the song ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ from Padmavati in the voice of Shivam Pathak, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The makers of the film have released second song Ek Dil Ek Jaan after folk song “Ghoomar”. The beautiful love ballad is exquisitely regal with stunning visuals.

The video showcases Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s love story in the film. The chemistry between the two in the song is a real treat. The unbreakable bond between the two in the song reflects loyalty.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star and the ‘Rangoon’ star have been paired opposite each other onscreen for the very first time in ‘Padmavati.’

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padamavati also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, is releasing on December 1st.

Watch the song below: