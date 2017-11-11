Yami Gautam Apalled At Inhuman Act Against Animals!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently a horrific incident took place where an elephant calf was set on fire in West Bengal by a mob.

Yami Gautam when learned about the incident got disturbed at this inhuman act against the animal.

A lot of people other people too lost their calm and voiced their opinions about how perturbed they were about the same.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When the Kaabil actress Yami Gautam learnt about it, on a humanitarian note she immediately took to social media to raise her displeasure regarding the horrific incident.

She raised her voice against the infringement and harming animals.

The Kaabil actress took to Twitter and stated “APPALLED ..hope a stringent action is taken against such sick minds..it’s disturbing”

APPALLED ..hope a stringent action is taken against such sick minds..it’s disturbing https://t.co/k7A1R1YktX — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) November 8, 2017

She hopes such things do not occur and we have a harmonious environment for animals as well to live in.

The actress was last seen in Kaabil this year in which she played the role of a visually impaired girl

Watch Video: Abhishek Bachchan Lashes Out As Paparazzi Click Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Wrong Light