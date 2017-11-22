Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Dances Like Crazy While Kailash Kher Sings!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing like ‘jungli’ while Kailash Kher was performing!

It was the presence of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan which made the 48th International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) even more special. The actor not just inaugurated the event with saying Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family), but he also spoke at length about how these festivals are very important for our country where cinema means a lot. But what caught our attention were the actor’s crazy moves while Kailash Kher, the singer was performing.

SRK was sitting amongst the audience and was enjoying Kailash Kher singing his hit songs. It was the singer himself who brought the actor onto the stage, to make the performance more lively and full of energy. Both Shah Rukh and Kher were seen performing some crazy moves on the singer’s song Chak de phattey, from Khosla Ka Ghosla.

The singer himself shared the video on Twitter writing, “Unbelievable @iamsrk dancing with me, such humble man he actually matched my aghori and jungli Dance. @IFFIGoa @manoharparrikar @smritiirani what a beautiful concert #Kailasa @pareshkamath @nkbass @jovianicity @kurtjpeters had.”

Shah Rukh was seen trying his best to match Kailash’s steps and it was simply a delight for the audience to watch the two of them performing, even if the moves were weird and ‘jungli’.

After attending IFFI, the actor also went to enjoy at Farhan Akhtar’s rock concert.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional front, he was last seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor is currently working with Aanand L Rai on an untitled project, in which he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It will be after Jab Tak Hai Jaan, that the trio will again be seen together in a film. The film is slated for the Christmas release, the next year.