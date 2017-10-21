Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Dancing With Ranbir Kapoor On Bole Chudiyaan Is Not Something That You Would Want To Miss!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A video has gone viral which sees the superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Ranbir Kapoor on one of his hit songs, Bole Chudiyaan.

It was the festive season of Diwali which brought to us many stunning snaps from the lavish parties of our Bollywood celebs. From Deepika Padukone to Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt,, everyone was spotted enjoying the festival of lights. Joining the troupe were the two hotties of tinsel town, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

A video of the actors has gone viral which sees the two of them dancing together on SRK’s hit dance number, Bole Chudiyaan from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. While Kapoor is seen copying the steps of the King of Romance, SRK is also seen trying his best to match the steps with him.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have earlier worked together. They had shared the screen space in the last year release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Ranbir was the main lead, SRK had a cameo role. And that is why we could not see them much together. But after seeing this video, we would definitely love to watch the two of them again in a movie!

Talking about their professional fronts, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release was Jab Harry Met Sejal, which could not meet the expectations of the audience. He is next working on Aanand L Rai’s next in which he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif. His film too failed at the box-office. He will be seen next in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is scheduled to release next year.