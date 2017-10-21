Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja’s Audition Video Will Make You Go ROFL!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dhinchak Pooja has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant but before that, you need to watch her audition video.

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who is known for her songs ‘Swag Vali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, has entered Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestant. Dhinchak Pooja turned famous in no time after her song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ went viral. In fact, her haters made her more popular but nothing stopped Pooja from making new songs. She released a couple of songs lately and the meme floodgates opened.

Now, her popularity has only helped her to be a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Dhinchak Pooja has entered Bigg Boss 11 and this is sure to leave audience excited. While you are waiting to know how housemates will react to her entry in the house, we bring audition video of her that is totally hilarious, funny and entertaining.

In the video, Pooja promises to set the house on fire with her antics. She also warns Salman Khan saying, “Salman bachke rehna, aa rahi ho main.” That’s not all; she even creates a song for Bigg Boss in her style that is sure to leave you splits into laughter. Don’t believe us? Watch the video and enjoy laughing:

