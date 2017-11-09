Watch Video: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reacts To Padmavati’s Dream Sequence Controversy

67 SHARES Share Tweet

In a video uploaded on Facebook, Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarifies the Padmavati ‘dream sequence’ controversy.

Ever since Padmavati’s filmimg began Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer has been surrounded by many controversies. With the release of Padmavati just around the corner, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Padmavati clears the air surrounding the alleged dream sequence.

In the video, he states, “Nasmashkar. Main, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, iss video ke maadhyam se aapse kuch kehna chahta hoon. Maine film Padmavati bohot imaandari se, zimmedari se, mehnat se banayi hai. Main Rani Padmavati ki kahaani se humesha se prabhavit raha hoon aur yeh film unki veerta, unki balidaan ko naman karti hai. Par kuch afwaaon ki vajah se yeh film vivaadon ka mudda ban chuki hai. Afwaa yeh hai ki film mein Rani Padmavati aur Alauddin Khilji ke beech koi dream sequence darshaya gaya hai. Maine iss baat ko pehle bhi nakaara hai, likhit pramaan bhi diya hai iss baat ka pehle, aur aaj iss video ke maadhyam se phir se dohra raha hoon ki humare film mein Rani Padmavati aur Alauddin Khilji ke beech mein aisa koi scene nahi hai jo bhavnao ko thes pohochaye, jazbaaton ko takleef de. Humne iss film ko bohot zimmedari se banaya hai, Rajput maan aur maryada ka khayal rakha hai aur ek baar phir se main dohra raha hoon ki humare film mein Rani Padmavati aur Alauddin Khilji ke beech mein koi dream sequence nahi hai, koi aisa scene nahi hai jo kisi ko bhi takleef de. Dhanyavaad.”

(“Hello. I, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, want to tell you something through this video. I have made the film Padmavati with a lot of integrity, responsibility and effort. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati’s story, and this film salutes her valour and sacrifice. But because of some rumours, this film has become a subject of debate. The rumour is that in this film, there is a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. I have denied this before and provided written proof of the same then, and today, through this video; I am reiterating that in our film, there is no scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji that will hurt any sentiments. We have made this film very responsibly, keeping in mind the Rajput dignity and respect. I would like to reiterate once again that our film has no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji or any other scene which will hurt anyone. Thank you.”)

Whilst the filming was in progress in Jaipur, few member of Rajput Karni Sena had vandalized the opulent set, burned down costumes and manhandled Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Since then the period drama has been in some problem or the other. Selected districts in Gujarat have sent a letter of disapproval to the BJP Vice-President I.K. Jadeja, stating that movie will represent a distorted version of history. BJP has also expressed the opinion that the film should not be released until after Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Padmavati is all set for its December 1st release in India and November 30th release in the UAE.

Watch Video Here: