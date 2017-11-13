WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Steal The Show At Indian Sports Honour Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress/producer Anushka Sharma stole the show when they walked in hand in hand at the Indian Sports Honours Awards.

All eyes were on the newly dubbed power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours Awards in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple walked in hand in hand looking absolutely stunning. Virat wore a navy blue tuxedo paired with a white shirt and black tie. Anushka wore a bright red pantsuit with golden detailing designed by Nikhil Thampi.

The award ceremony was announced by Virat Kohli and Sanjeev Goenka at a sports event in Delhi in September.

Attractions from the world of sports were Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Kedar Jadhav, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Virat Kohli.

Whereas the Bollywood stars that were in attendance were Aamir Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, Harsh and Sanjeev Goenka were also present at the event.

This was the first public appearance that the couple made after Virat Kohli spoke his heart about his lady love on Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav.

He attributed his girlfriend Anushka Sharma for making him a better man.

Virat spoke, “I’ve got to thank my lady luck. You’ve known me since before; you know I did not have any sense then. Ever since ‘a lady’ has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot in the past four years. I have become more sensible. She has taught me how to be patient. Also, how to utilize potential to the fullest at whatever point you are in your life. The flip in my attitude has been because of her”

The couple first met during filming a commercial. On several occasions the couple has made it obvious that they are together but have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. The interview was one of the rare occasions that he has mentioned Anushka. The power couple has been each other’s rock through many ups and downs, both in professional and personal life.

