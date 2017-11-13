Bigg Boss 11: Sabyasachi Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Bandgi Kalra And Puneesh Sharma’s Night Romance!

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Sabyasachi Satpathi speaks up on Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s closeness in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Star host Salman Khan dropped the biggest bomb of double elimination in weekend’s episode. Salman evicted Sabyasachi Satpathi and Mehjabi Siddiqui, the two padosi contestants in the double eviction. Sabyasachi and Mehjabi entered the house as padosis but failed to create any controversies in the house, which is must to survive in the game. In fact, a few days ago Salman Khan had asked Mehjabi Siddiqui to participate in the game as she is nowhere seen on the TV. On the other hand, Sabyasachi had managed to become the captain of the house but sadly, he could not complete his captaincy as he got evicted this weekend.

In an interview with a leading portal, Sabyasachi, who is named as Shaggy by his inmates, made a few shocking revelations about Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s night romance. He said, “Puneesh Sharma is showing what he wants to show; he is pretending to be in a serious relationship with Bandgi to hog all the limelight and therefore, you all see all that late night romance on the couch and whatsoever.”

When Bandgi had entered the house, she had made a statement saying she is on the show only to make her dad proud. Reacting to the same, Sabya said, “Bandgi, I do not know where her track is going; she has been saying that I want to make my parents proud but she happens to be doing otherwise and I am not sure if she is really making her parents proud.”

