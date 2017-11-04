Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan, Ravi Dubey And Others Slam Shilpa Shinde For Torturing Vikas Gupta!

Gauahar Khan and other former Bigg Boss contestants have slammed Shilpa Shinde for her behavior towards Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 house.

The reality show Bigg Boss 11 has become more about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Don’t you think so? As we saw in the last episode, Shilpa Shinde horribly instigates her arch-rival, Vikas Gupta. Things have turned way to ugly. Vikas, who is fed up of Shilpa Shinde, tried to escape from the house. However, housemates stop him again from doing so.

This has definitely not gone well among some of the TV stars. Gauahar Khan, Ravi Dubey, and Suyyash Rai took to their Twitter accounts to express their anger against Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta.

Ravi Dubey wrote, “Despite the torture vikas conducted himself with grace. Shilpa and Akash crossed all lines of humanity in yesterday’s episode @ColorsTV.” Suyyash wrote, “All Vikas’s fans… TRUST ME HE IS REALLLLYYY STRONG MUCH MORE THAN THIS…HE WILL COME BACK STRONG wait n watch @lostboy54.”

Here’s what former Bigg Boss contestants Suyyash Rai and Kamya Punjabi have to say:

A day ago, former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also criticized Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta. In the series of her tweets, she said that even if Vikas Gupta was responsible for ending Shilpa’s career, it still doesn’t give her the right to harass anyone the way she is doing inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Meanwhile, watch tonight’s episode sneak peek video below:

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta Throws Food After Shilpa Shinde Instigates Him 

