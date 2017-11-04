Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan, Ravi Dubey And Others Slam Shilpa Shinde For Torturing Vikas Gupta!

150 SHARES Share Tweet

Gauahar Khan and other former Bigg Boss contestants have slammed Shilpa Shinde for her behavior towards Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 house.

The reality show Bigg Boss 11 has become more about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Don’t you think so? As we saw in the last episode, Shilpa Shinde horribly instigates her arch-rival, Vikas Gupta. Things have turned way to ugly. Vikas, who is fed up of Shilpa Shinde, tried to escape from the house. However, housemates stop him again from doing so.

This has definitely not gone well among some of the TV stars. Gauahar Khan, Ravi Dubey, and Suyyash Rai took to their Twitter accounts to express their anger against Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ravi Dubey wrote, “Despite the torture vikas conducted himself with grace. Shilpa and Akash crossed all lines of humanity in yesterday’s episode @ColorsTV.” Suyyash wrote, “All Vikas’s fans… TRUST ME HE IS REALLLLYYY STRONG MUCH MORE THAN THIS…HE WILL COME BACK STRONG wait n watch @lostboy54.”

Felt sad looking at @lostboy54 ‘s condition in the house ….Shilpa and Akash’s behaviour is extremely disappointing… — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) November 3, 2017

Despite the torture vikas conducted himself with grace ….@lostboy54 — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) November 3, 2017

Shilpa and Akash crossed all lines of humanity in yesterday’s episode @ColorsTV — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) November 3, 2017

Here’s what former Bigg Boss contestants Suyyash Rai and Kamya Punjabi have to say:

Its not “ENTERTAINMENT” anymore !!! ITS NOT

Really looking forward to how @BeingSalmanKhan handles this case !!! @lostboy54 HAR MAIDAN FATEH — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) November 4, 2017

Ive worked with Shilpa Ji also… for me shez realllyyy sweet but i am completely clueless about what shez wanting to do in the house man !! — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) November 4, 2017

A day ago, former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also criticized Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta. In the series of her tweets, she said that even if Vikas Gupta was responsible for ending Shilpa’s career, it still doesn’t give her the right to harass anyone the way she is doing inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

What I am shocked at is that, why is absolutely no 1 sitting Shilpa down n explaining to her that torturing some 1 is wrong!!It’s not a task — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 3, 2017

If she says she’s been wronged in the outside world by Vikas, how is this behaviour correct??sad that no1 has a voice for sensible thngs — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 3, 2017

Meanwhile, watch tonight’s episode sneak peek video below:

Shilpa aur Vikas ke jhagde ka @beingsalmankhan lagayenge anjaam aaj ke #WeekendKaVaar par. pic.twitter.com/pwH5JYZgyV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta Throws Food After Shilpa Shinde Instigates Him