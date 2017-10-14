Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan’s Grand Entry To Hina Khan’s Accusations On Vikas Gupta

457 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan, following the Bigg Boss 11 tradition, begins the Weekend Ka Vaar in his secret chalet built inside the Bigg Boss house. Here he closely observes the contestants and their mannerisms only to pass some tongue-in-cheek comments about them.

Looking dapper in a suit, Salman makes his grand entry on stage singing ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ and swinging to the beats of the 90’s favorite. He then talks about the most controversial and used word in the history of Bigg Boss – ‘Footage’. His often silent friend, Jallaad then makes an entry on stage and the two talk about how the contestants resemble iconic characters from old movies. He says that Shilpa Shinde reminds him of ‘Sridevi from Sadma’ and not ‘Chandni waali Sridevi’ that she thinks she is. Vikas, on the other hand believes in Amrish Puri’s patent dialogue ‘Jaa Beti Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi’; Arshi is like ‘Amitabh Bachchan from Shahenshah’ and Hina is none other than iconic character Mother India, who acts as though the entire world’s problems rest on her shoulders.

As Weekend Ka vaar takes full form, Salman Khan calls upon contestants to the ‘Katghara’ and questions them about the blames that have been put on them by the rest of the housemates. Arshi admits that she is a venomous snake who can turn any truth to a lie! As multiple truths surface, Hina accuses Vikas of being “Kaamchor” and stands her guard against allegation that are made. In the final moments of Salman’s interrogation, Hina ends the session by questioning Vikas’ captaincy.

Salman reveals two names of contestants who are safe from eviction this week.

Who are the final three in danger?