Bigg Boss 11 Poll Results: Audience Feel THIS Contestant Is Getting Eliminated This Weekend

246 SHARES Share Tweet

We at BOC conducted a poll on Twitter about which Bigg Boss 11 contestant is likely to leave the house this weekend and the results are out!

We at Business of Cinema conducted a Twitter poll regarding which contestant is likely to leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend and the Twitterati have spoken!

There are three contestants nominated this week— Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla out of whom one is expected to make an exit from the house this weekend on Sunday.

Now it is obvious with the amount of drama that Hina Khan brings in the house she will not be exiting the house anytime soon. Recently Hina Khan bombarded Benafsha Soonawalla with her opinions on Benafsha sharing a bed with Priyank Sharma. In the nomination task, Hina grabbed many eyeballs with her performance and exaggerated reactions. With her schooling ways and ardent fan following (remember when Luv Tyagi got a ‘ZERO’ henna tattoo on his forehead to save Hina from the nominations?), she is unlikely to leave the house anytime soon.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sapna Choudhary, Haryanvi dance sensation is a typical Bigg Boss contestant. She picks random fights, gives out life lessons on a whim and is brash in her ways. Sapna got nominated because Puneesh Sharma refused to wear Sapna’s clothes until the weekend in the nomination task. This does not mean that she a low fan following. With her legion of fans ready to vote for her, Sapna too, is unlikely to get out of the house.

Benafsha Soonawalla, on the other hand, is another story. Already nominated for this week, Benafsha, in order to save her friend Priyank Sharma in the nomination task, got herself nominated for the upcoming two weeks. It is to be noted that Benafsha has not grabbed any limelight in the house apart from recently getting linked to ‘friend’ Priyank. Recently Benafsha was a talk of the house and the town when she and Priyank shared a bed for which Vikas wanted to slap Priyank.

As per the poll conducted on our twitter handle, here are the results:

Hina Khan ranks at 15%

Sapna Choudhary ranks at 23%

Benafsha Soonawalla ranks at 62%

Now we wait until the weekend to see who actually gets evicted out of Bigg Boss 11’s house!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Celebrate Birthday Of A Close Friend!