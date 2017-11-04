​Downsizing Trailer Out: Matt Damon Gets Downsized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Paramount Pictures has released the second, Christmas special trailer for Matt Damon and Kristen Wigg starrer Downsizing.

​Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Jason Sudeikis are also amongst the cast of the film. Downsizing is set for a Christmas release in the States on December 22nd and early next year in UK on January 19th, 2018.​​ ​The Alexander Payne directed film ​has been premiered at many film festivals like Stockholm International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, London Film Festival and many more throughout the year.

Downsizing is a sci-fi comedy that imagines what might happen if, as a solution to overpopulation humans are ‘downsized’ to five-inches tall. After Norwegian scientists show normal humans the benefits of downsizing, Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressful lives in Omaha.

The promise of a new life, more value to money convinces the couple to move to a new downsized community. This choice proves to be catalyst for all the adventures that Matt Damon’s character goes on.

​ ​For example like picking up a normal sized rose in his downsized arms or venturing into the normal sizes world and seeing dandelions dance with the breeze. ​

​ ​

As for the Indian release the date has not been announced yet. ​

Here watch the trailer​for yourself: