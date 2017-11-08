Justin Hartley Is Afraid Of Dancing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Justin Hartley, the ‘This is Us’ heartthrob, who plays an exotic dancer in the upcoming movie ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ admits that he is afraid of dance. ”People are afraid of heights or public speaking, I’m afraid of dancing. Taking on this role was fun and so different for me as ‘This Is Us’ is on the serious side.”

Justin took the internet on a toll when the movie’s trailer was out as he was seen naked in it. Even Todd who has worked with Hollywood’s most talented and handsome men gets tongue tied, ”Justin Hartley is in this movie? Really? Is Justin Hartley naked in this movie? Oh wait, I think Justin Hartley is naked in this movie.”

Gear up to see Justin Hartley strip in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ on November 10, 2017!

