Young Sensation Zoe Saldana Plays Captain Caleano In My Little Pony

My little Pony ropes in popular actress Zoe Saldana for the role of Captain Caleano

MVP Entertainment will be releasing their much awaited animated film My Little Pony on November 10th 2017 and guess who they have roped in to play the character of Captain Caleano? Having played some memorable roles in blockbusters like Avatar, the Star Trek and the Guardians of The Galaxy series, Youth sensation Zoe Saldana has lent her voice to this strong willed bird buccaneer in the film. Captain Caleano, a bird buccaneer who with her ragtag crew, helps the Mane 6 on their adventure in the film plays a pivotal role and who better than the talented actor to voice for the character.

‘My Little Pony’ also includes an all-star voice cast of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs and Uzo Aduba. The movie features original music and songs performed by Saldana, Sia, Diggs, Chenoweth and Blunt.

Releasing on 10th November 2017, My Little Pony is coming to engulf you in its fantastical world!

