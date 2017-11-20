Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Slams Benafsha Soonawalla For Stating That Priyank Sharma Is Like Her Brother

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
priyank benafsha bigg boss 11

Twitter has slammed recently evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla for stating that Priyank Sharma is like her brother.

Gossip surrounding Bigg Boss house is getting juicier by the day. Both in and outside the house, that is. The closeness depicted by Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla was raising many eyebrows. The latter is still managing to raise eyebrows. Now that Benafsha has been evicted in an interview she stated that Priyank Sharma is like her brother!

Benafsha in the interview stated that she treats Priyank like her brother. In her words, she gives him “bro vibes”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Given their close encounters in the house like sharing the same bed, intimate hugs and near kisses; Twitterati have decided not let Benafsha forget what not happened inside the house:

Now that Benafsha Soonawalla has given a name to their relationship, let us see how Priyank Sharma will react to be called Benafsha’s brother.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR