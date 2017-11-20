Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Slams Benafsha Soonawalla For Stating That Priyank Sharma Is Like Her Brother

253 SHARES Share Tweet

Twitter has slammed recently evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla for stating that Priyank Sharma is like her brother.

Gossip surrounding Bigg Boss house is getting juicier by the day. Both in and outside the house, that is. The closeness depicted by Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla was raising many eyebrows. The latter is still managing to raise eyebrows. Now that Benafsha has been evicted in an interview she stated that Priyank Sharma is like her brother!

Benafsha in the interview stated that she treats Priyank like her brother. In her words, she gives him “bro vibes”.

Given their close encounters in the house like sharing the same bed, intimate hugs and near kisses; Twitterati have decided not let Benafsha forget what not happened inside the house:

Benafsha is expecting that Vikas would give her a role in youth tv shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She can get a role of a psycho girlfriend cause she’s literally like a psychotic girl in real life !!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #BenafshaSoonawalla — Shilpa Shinde 👑 (@Goodvibes888888) November 20, 2017

Hahahahaaa.. How #PriyankSharma was crying After #BenafshaSoonawalla. guys, Have you noticed he said the same line in #Splitsvillax while #divyaagarwal was leaving ‘mujhe uski aadat ho gi thi’. Dramebaaj #BB11 #BB11onVoot — rashmi khati (@KhatiRashmi) November 20, 2017

Please don’t resort to playing a victim now. It’s always the easiest way out when you are left with no logical explanations to justify yourself. #BenafshaSoonawalla #PriyankSharma #BB11 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar — Alison Cooper (@CallMeCooper_12) November 20, 2017

#BenafshaSoonawalla serious you are attention seeker!i was thinking you was normal but no you are insane! #BiggBoss11 — ali jafar malik (@ali_malik26) November 20, 2017

#BenafshaSoonawalla

Thank god she is out of the house.. she needs a doctor…..#BiggBoss11

Now she is saying ki mera and #Priyank Ka ek #BroVibe tha aaplog galat samjh rahe n all

Such a fake girl Ben — Prakriti1 (@singhprakriti21) November 20, 2017

And #BenafshaSoonawalla revealed that her and #PriyankSharma relationship was a ‘joke’ like seriously #BiggBoss11 — Angel909 (@Angel90916) November 20, 2017

Evicted #BenafshaSoonawalla

Revealed that her and priyank relationship was a “mazaak” Priyank is like brother for her

To Ye Bhai Ko Kya Accept Karwaya Ja Raha Ta.? Maan Le Maan Le 🤔 @BenafshaSoona #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #WeekendKaVaar — Vikas Gupta Fan 🏆🎬 (@vikas_fan) November 20, 2017

Now that Benafsha Soonawalla has given a name to their relationship, let us see how Priyank Sharma will react to be called Benafsha’s brother.