Watch: Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya Gets A NSFW Red Band Trailer

Margot Robbie starrer I, Tonya gets a red band trailer.

The red band trailer for ‘I, Tonya’ the upcoming biographical black comedy based on Tonya Harding was released online. Margot Robbie starrer is all set for its December 8th release. The biopic will not be seeing the European cinemas until February.

The movie is about Harding’s journey to one of the most loved public figures of the United States to her downfall as a ice-figure skater. The main focus of the film is the attack on Harding’s fellow team competitor— Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. The said attack was orchestrated by Harding’s ex-husband, her bodyguard and Harding, herself.

As the trailer begins Margot’s character Tonya can be heard saying, “America, they want someone to love but they want someone to hate”. The trailer is mix of angst, romance, family drama. What steals the show is an impressive sequence of Margot with a shotgun and Sebastian bolting out of the door!

Apart from Margot Robbie the cast also features Sebastian Stan, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Boby Cannavale, and Mckenna Grace.

The Indian release date is yet to be decided.

Watch the brand new NSFW red bander below. Preferably, use earphones

Watch Trailer Here: