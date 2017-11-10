Famous Bhojpuri Filmmaker Allegedly Commits Suicide At His Mumbai Home

9 SHARES Share Tweet

Known to be a showman of Bhojpuri cinema, Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh commits suicide just 15 days before the release of his upcoming film, “Swarg”.

Noted director-producer of Bhojpuri films-Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh, better known as Shaad, has reportedly committed suicide on Thursday. According to reports, the famous filmmaker hanged himself at his residence in Mira Road, Mumbai, ahead of the release of his upcoming film “Swarg”.

Reportedly, when Shaad took this extreme step, he was alone at home as his wife had gone out for some work between 12 to 2 pm. She returned home only to find her husband hanging to the ceiling fan of the kitchen. No suicide note has been found.

It is being speculated that Shaad was reeling under acute financial crisis which probably made him take such an extreme step

Known as the one-man show of the Bhojpuri cinema, Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh has directed blockbusters including ‘Ek Laila, Teen Chaila’ and ‘Bhail Tohra se Pyaar’ amongst others.

