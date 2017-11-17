After Firangi, Kapil Sharma To Come Back With His Comedy Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kapil Sharma will be back on the small screen after the release of his film Firangi!

The fans of the comedy king Kapil Sharma were very sad when they got to know that his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be off air. The official spokesperson of the channel himself had announced that they are taking a break with the show. That was the same time when many shoots had to be cancelled due to the comedian not turning up on the sets.

But now there is a good news for all the Kapil fans as he will be returning to the television screens very soon. Talking to a news agency, Danish Khan, Executive Vice President and Business Head of The Kapil Sharma Show’s home channel said, “Kapil will be back (on TV) very soon.”

He added on saying, “We are very fond of Kapil. We are even doing a promotional show (which will be televised) for his upcoming movie. We believe he has made a good movie and it’s going to be successful. Then, Kapil will be back with a bang on the channel.”

Kapil Sharma is going to be seen in the film Firangi. It is his second film after Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the film is a period drama comedy and also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.

For the promotion of the same film, Kapil had recently visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. And it turned out to be a very emotional moment for the actor – comedian as the same place once had the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Well, all of us are waiting very eagerly to see Kapil Sharma back on the small screen.

Talking about his film Firangi, it is all set to hit the theatres on November 24, this year.

Watch Video:EXCLUSIVE Kapil Sharma SPEAKS His Heart Out On New Show, Firangi And Much More