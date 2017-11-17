Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: These 3 Contestants Locked Up In Kaal Kothri!

265 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are fighting their best each day to survive in the game. Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will see Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra fighting for the captaincy task. All the three contenders will be given huge bowl filled with water. The contestant that holds the bowl with maximum water in it, will become the new captain of the house. As earlier we revealed, Bandgi Kalra is the new captain of the house.

While you waiting to catch a lot of drama in the tonight’s episode, we also reveal the three contestants who have been locked up in the jail as the weak performers. As the day comes to an end, the battleground gets intensified with numerous fights going on around the house over choosing three worst performers.

With so much happening, it’s time for someone to go to the dreaded ‘kaal kothri’ as Bigg Boss asks gharwale to nominate 2 individuals they think to deserve the harsh brutality that the jail has to offer.

It’s time to send the weakest performer of the task to the Kaal Kothri. Whom will the housemates select? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, housemates mutually select Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde as the weak performers of the week while captain Bandgi chooses Luv Tyagi as the worst performer.

So, Akash, Shilpa and Luv have been locked on Kaal Kothri this week!

Watch the sneak peek video below:

Kise milegi kaal kothri ki sazaa? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Kftw6hOEy7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2017

