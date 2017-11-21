Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Accuses Arshi Khan Of Inappropriate Behaviour, What Happens Next Is SHOCKING!

408 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma once again locks horns with Arshi Khan in the house.

Bigg Boss 11 is undoubtedly one of the controversial seasons. Right from the start, the show has only witnessed fights and arguments among the housemates. Besides fighting, the contestants have also been making personal comments on each other. Priyank Sharma, who had fallen into trouble for bringing Arshi Khan’s legal case, has hit headlines again.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, you will see the controversial house turning into a courtroom. This seems to be a new luxury task of the week. The first one who is targeted is none other than Arshi Khan.

Hina and Priyank Sharma target Arshi Khan of behaving inappropriately with the housemates. Hina Khan accuses Arshi of flirting with male contestants of the house. This irks Arshi very badly. Later, Priyank turns lawyer who accuses her of gymming in a provocative manner. He even comments on her tearing clothes.

Arshi gets annoyed to no extent. She will be seen screaming to the top of her voice, ”Arshi Khan will tear her clothes and that it’s not his father bought them for her.”

Arshi goes uncontrollable that Vikas Gupta comes in between to stop her while Priyank Sharma keeps laughing in order to provoke her more.

Fights and controversies are no new in Bigg Boss house. Tonight, let’s wait and watch how things fall into place for the rest of the contestants. Let’s wait and watch what happens next!

Meanwhile, for this week, Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma are nominated for the eviction. Akash got safe as he used his nomination shield and saved him from the nominations. Then, Bigg Boss tells captain Bandagi to save one person from the nominated contestants and she saves Puneesh Sharma.

