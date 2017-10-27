Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Wedding Date Is Out!

9 SHARES Share Tweet

Bharti Singh is going to get married to her longtime boyfriend Harsh Limbachiyaa.

The famous comedienne Bharti Singh is already engaged and is soon going to get married to her longtime boyfriend Harsh Limbachiyaa. Both of them appeared together on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye, where we got to see that the two of them make together an exceptionally cute couple.

While the suspense on their wedding date has been maintained for quite a long time, it is finally out now. Bharti and Harsh were earlier confused between three dates. They were sure about getting hitched towards the end of this year. But were juggling between three dates – November 29, December 1 and December 3.

Now the couple has finally decided that December 3 is going to be their special day! When the couple decided their wedding date they went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to share the news with their Babaji, whom they respect a lot. He was actually the first one to know about the date.

But wait. That is the same day that another celeb couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are tying the knot. This couple too had appeared on the dance show Nach Baliye with Bharti and Harsh.

While the comedienne will get married in Goa, the actress will be marrying in Ahmedabad. And knowing that both of them have many common friends from the industry, it will be interesting to see who chooses to attend whose wedding.

Talking about Bharti’s wedding, her outfit for the special is reportedly ready. Also, if the reports of SpotboyE are to be believed, then the couple will not be allowing media coverage at their wedding destination. This is because they have already talked to a production house which will be converting their wedding footage into a web series!

