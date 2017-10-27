Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja’s New Rap Song Creates Stir In The House- Watch Video!

129 SHARES Share Tweet

Dhinchak Pooja has created another rap inside big Boss 11 house and you need to watch it.

With her innovative song titles like “selfie Maine Leli Yaar” and truly tacky lyrics, Dhinchak Pooja became popular in no time. Her popularity got her on Bigg Boss 11 show. Now as we saw in the last episode, Bigg Boss asks Dhinchak Pooja to create a rap song along with the other housemates and if she successfully does it, the housemates will get their luxury budget back, which they lost it for breaking rules of the show.

Pooja takes help of her jail inmates Akash Dadlani and Arshi khan to make a rap song. So in tonight’s episode, you will see Dhinchak Pooja’s latest creation. However, her rap creates another stir in the house. Sapna Choudhry gets upset over her description in the rap. She slams Arshi Khan for suggesting Dhinchak Pooja use the same in her rap.

Tonight’s episode is going to be another dramatic one and moreover, great to see how nobody better than Sapna Choudhry can get Arshi Khan on the right track.

Watch the sneak peek video of the song below:

Pooja films her new video inside the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30pm to watch this new viral sensation! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/tUhV6ZagLa — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 27, 2017

Sapna Choudhary loses her calm at Arshi Khan & Akash Dadlani. Tune in tonight at 10:30pm to find out why! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/5tvUwo29iZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2017

Meanwhile, this week’s nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!